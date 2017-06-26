Hinds Community College announce big changes after accreditation warning is issued

Hinds Community College is now looking at ways to tighten its budget after being put on notice by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

In order to keep its accreditation, the school will have to make some big changes, including cutting some programs.

With the state budget continuing to dwindle, Hinds Community College has been dipping into its savings in order to make up the difference - a move, President of the college, Dr. Clyde Muse says school leaders chose to do instead of raising tuition.

"We had given our employees a raise for the last two years because we hadn't given them a raise in a long time," Dr. Muse explained. "With the anticipation that our enrollment numbers would increase and our economy would increase."

That, however, never happened, giving Southern Association of Colleges and Schools the chance to put the community college on notice.

This is to ensure Hinds Community College doesn't get too far in the red, giving them one year to get the books in order or face losing accreditation.

"We knew what we were doing," Muse said. "We didn't have to be told by SACS. We had already started making our corrections, but they are taking the position that they want to see it happen."

Dr. Muse says the school will freeze facility salaries indefinitely and will not replace retired facility unless absolutely necessary.

School Leaders are also working on cutting and consolidating five programs at various campuses, including:

Gateway to College (Vicksburg and Rankin Campuses)

Medical Assisting Technology

Law and Public Policy

Landscape Management

While some of these programs will be cut, if enough renewed interest returns for one of them, Dr. Muse says in the future they could be added back to the school's curriculum.

