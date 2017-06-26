Scivicque hits HR in 11th as M-Braves win series over Shuckers

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

For the third time in five games it took extra innings to decide a winner in an evenly matched series between the Mississippi Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers as Kade Scivicque blasted a solo home run in the top of the 11th to ultimately claim the victory in Monday night's series finale. The two regulation games in the series were decided by a total of just three runs.

Mississippi (37-38) scored first when Ronald Acuna singled with one out in the top of the first inning. He later scored on a single to right field by Jared James. James then scored two batters later on a Jonathan Morales single to give the M-Braves an early 2-0 advantage.

Biloxi (38-36) answered quickly in their half of the first, tying the game at 2-2 when Jacob Nottingham stepped up and belted a one-out, two-run home run.

After a leadoff single in the sixth, James advanced to third on a errant pickoff attempt by pitcher Jon Perrin. After a walk to Scivicque put runners at the corners, James scored on a double play to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

Biloxi tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Javier Betancourt reached on fielder's choice and scored on a pinch-hit double by Wendell Rijo.

In the top of the 11th with two outs, Scivicque ripped a solo shot over the left field wall to give Mississippi a 4-3 lead and eventual victory.

Kolby Allard had his longest outing of the season for the Braves, going 6.1 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. Jesse Biddle pitched 2.2 shutout innings, striking out three, and Bradley Roney (4-0) picked up the win with a perfect two innings in relief with five strikeouts. The M-Braves hurlers recorded a total of 15 strikeouts on the night.