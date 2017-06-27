Mississippi lawmaker defends his controversial "lynching" Facebook post

A state lawmaker cites 24 defenses in response to the federal lawsuit filed over his Facebook post calling for Louisiana leaders to be lynched for removing Confederate statues.

The attorney for Representative Karl Oliver of Winona filed the 11-page response Friday.

Oliver outlines 24 defenses in his response. He says his comment is protected free speech and that he says he did not act in his official capacity as an officer for the state of Mississippi. He also says the Facebook post did not violate any federal right held by the plaintiff.

This response was triggered by attorney Carlos Moore's lawsuit last month seeking a criminal investigation into the comment.

The Republican had earlier apologized for making the comment.

We will keep you updated with the latest developments in this story.

