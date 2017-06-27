Brookhaven man shot multiple times, two arrested

On Monday night, the Brookhaven Police Department received a call from 447 Martin Luther King Dr. reporting shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS was called and the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

After collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses detectives learned that the alleged suspects may still be inside the home. They searched them home and deployed less than lethal gas to the attic area, the suspects were removed from the attic area.

Jujuan Stowers of Jackson and Johnnie Montreal McGruder of California were arrested for aggravated assault and are now awaiting a court appearance.

The Brookhaven Police Department was assisted by the Lincoln Co. District Attorney's Investigator, Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office, Southwest Mississippi Narcotic's and M.D.O.C.

The condition of the victim is unknown right now.

We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

