Brookhaven man shot multiple times, two arrested

What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Two Lauderdale County Schools employees were indicted on theft charges after the district accidentally paid the employees after they quit.More >>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.More >>
The dog reached a temperature of 109 while in the truck, which caused brain swelling and multiple seizures, his owner said on Facebook.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
