Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 million grant from MDHS

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has awarded Jackson State University’s Division of Athletics a $952,500 grant to support community engagement, which includes free summer camps on the main campus for approximately 400 youths, as well as professional development for adults.

This award is the largest single-year amount ever received by the division, and it will focus on the following:

- Mental capacity (assessing students’ current cognitive skills)

- Academic enrichment (reading and math)

- Physical fitness (general exercises involving JSU’s nine-sponsored sports, with a special focus on combating obesity – a huge problem in Mississippi).

Wheeler Brown, JSU’s athletics director, said the university is ecstatic to partner with MDHS to fulfill their shared values.

“This award is a testament to the commitment by JSU and the state of Mississippi to the quality of life for our young people – academically, physically and mentally. As well, it speaks highly of our professional staff that worked diligently for months to secure this agreement, which has a strong potential to continue and expand in the coming years. Because the future of Mississippi will be the hands of our young people, we must encourage good lifestyle choices today to secure a healthy tomorrow.”

Campers will be exposed to healthy eating options and will receive free breakfast, lunch and two snacks.

Camp Session I will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-14; Camp Session II will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 17-21.

Both sessions will include JSU coaches, athletics trainers and medical staff members.

Additional camps and services will be offered throughout the academic year. For more information, call 601-979-3410, 601-979-2291 or 601-979-1997.