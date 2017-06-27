Alcorn State matchup with Alabama State moved to Thursday, televised on ESPNU

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

The Alcorn State University football program will face Alabama State in a nationally televised game on ESPNU with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the ASU Football Stadium.



The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 but was untelevised.



"Anytime you get a chance to play a nationally televised game it is great, not only the football program, but also for publicity of Alcorn State University. It's great exposure for both schools and the conference," said Alcorn head coach Fred McNair.



It marks the second straight season that the Braves and the Hornets will play on an ESPN Network game. Last year, Alcorn defeated ASU 21-18 on ESPN3 at home on Sept. 10, 2016.



The Braves are 22-18 all-time against the Hornets with a combined score of 899-868 (+31). Alcorn is looking to defeat ASU for the fourth year in a row after winning 31-14 in 2015 and 33-7 in 2014.



The Braves have gone undefeated against SWAC East Division opponents in back-to-back years and have won three consecutive SWAC East Division titles.