Another truck gets stuck under the Gallatin Street viaduct

If this sounds like a familiar story that has been reported before, that's because is has, many times, in fact.

Yet another truck driver failed to heed the height warning sign on the Gallatin Street viaduct and ended up stuck with damage to the truck.

Lonnie Pridgen said his family has lived nearby for many years.

He said the city should take a page from the railroad industry and hang knotted warning ropes across the street in front of the underpass.

"The sign don't do no good," Pridgen said. "There are too many signs, but a rope hanging down would do some good.

No one was injured and the cargo appears to have survived the crash.

