Truck stuck under Gallatin St. bridge

A truck got stuck underneath the Gallatin Street viaduct Tuesday morning.

The driver did not heed the warnings of the low clearance under the bridge.

It appears the 18-wheeler was damaged and pieces of the truck fell off into the road.

A man who has lived in the area for two decades said this isn't the first time this has happened, he has seen it quite frequently.

