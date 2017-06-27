Head of Jackson Prep resigns

The head of Jackson prep, Dr. Jason L. Walton, resigned Monday according to Jackson Prep's Board of Trustees.

After not being able to agree on matters related to his upcoming contract renewal, he stepped down.

The Board of Trustees says that they are thankful for Dr. Walton's many contributions to Prep over the last three years. They described how he has left the school in an even stronger position because of all of the work he has done.

Walton released a statement on his Twitter page.

The Board of Trustees says they will immediately devise a plan for interim leadership of the school during the 2017-2018 year.

