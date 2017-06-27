Rankin County School District to vote on equipping buses with air conditioning

The Rankin County School District board may vote Wednesday to cool things off on school buses.

The proposed 2018 budget has nearly $600,000 earmarked for retro fitting late model buses with air conditioning.

No new school buses would be purchased to run the district's 295 routes in Rankin County.

Instead, the school buses that get the aftermarket cooling systems would be phased in on longer bus routes.

Kristen Windham, a spokeswoman for the RCSD, said eventually they would like to air condition the entire fleet of school buses.

That public school district has a total of 19,501 students enrolled.

