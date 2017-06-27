Garbage truck crashes on top of car in Natchez

The Natchez Police Department responded to a three vehicle wreck on John R. Junkin Drive around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain McGehee with Natchez PD says that a garbage truck crashed on top of a car between the Natchez Mall entrance and the intersection of Homochitto Street and Lower Woodville Road.

It took a while to cut the driver, who is still alive, out from under the garbage truck.

The driver was airlifted to UMMC.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

