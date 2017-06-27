Are digital meters to blame for continuing water billing problems?

If you say water bill in the City of Jackson, most understand the frustration and city leaders say the new meter reading system may be to blame.

Few people may have noticed the gray boxes attached to utility poles and towers around the Capital City.

They are digital meters that read water and sewer usage by a signal sent to the box.

City officials say they were installed by Siemens.

Public Works officials informed the City Council in May that several of the units have been damaged by weather or malfunctioned and would need repair.

Staff in the department also asked the council to revise the fiscal year budget for over $265,000 to pay the manufacturer, Mueller Systems, for maintenance and repair.

According to Public Works officials, no Public Works or IT division employees can do the maintenance or make repairs to the equipment.

The council voted no unanimously.

"The Siemens contract is changing day by day," said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "They're supposed to do things like the meters and those types of things and they're not doing it, and they're trying to put the responsibility on the city".

Since the digital meters were installed in 2015, hundreds of residents have received outrageous water bills, one for nearly $8,000.

Others complain of not receiving water bills for months.

For many in the city, the problem continues two years later.

We reached out to Jackson City Spokeswoman Sheena Lewis for an interview with Public Works on the digital meters last week.

We still have not been provided any information.

Siemens Water Technologies also has not returned our calls for comment.

