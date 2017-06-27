Lawyer says family is forbidden to see video of officer-involved shooting

The family of a man shot several times by law enforcement is in an uproar, learning they are not allowed to see a video of the encounter.

Two weeks ago, an officer-involved shooting in Yazoo County left Tammy Sibley's son, Dontay, in critical condition.

Yazoo County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a call about a man shooting into vehicles when this all happened.

"That's my son up there. God!" cried Tammy Sibley, while her son laid on life support days after the shooting.

Sibley's lawyer says there is a video of the shooting, but he hasn't been allowed to see it.

"If the police were justified in this shooting, then they should let the family attorney see the video," said Jim Kelly, Sibley's Defense Attorney. "Otherwise, what is the family to think? And the community in which Mr. Sibley lives?"

The sheriff deputy and constable involved say Sibley pointed a gun at them, but witnesses say otherwise.

Sibley's cousin, Deandra Wilson, recorded a video of an ambulance taking Sibley away after she says responders carelessly threw him into the vehicle.

"In today's culture, law enforcement is always under the microscope for being too rough, or excessive force type claims, and I would think it would important to rebut that," said Kelly.

Kelly asked both the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney's Office to see the video, but he says both refused.

"Our policy and procedure is that we don't release any information or any components of the investigation, and that composite report is compiled and turned over to the District Attorney," explained Warren Strain, MBI's public information officer.

MBI hasn't finished its investigation, but when they do, Kelly will finally be able to get the video during court proceedings.

In the meantime, though, Sibley's community is left angry, thinking an innocent man was gunned down.

Sibley is alive and has been taken off life support. His mother says he goes into surgery tomorrow.

He will have to have his mouth wired shut for three weeks, and eat through a tube during that time, and undergo several facial reconstruction surgeries.

