Rogers father-son duo leads Brandon offense

When Will Rogers plays his first varsity game, he’ll already have an advanced understanding of the offense.

The sophomore QB has come up through the Brandon system, spending the last few years watching games alongside his dad in the coach’s box.

"It’s good," said Will Rogers. "I’ve gotten to see it from the press box the last couple years and just now getting to apply it to the field is even better."

Will’s father, Wyatt, is entering his eighth season as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator, but his first with his son at quarterback.

"He knows the offense, he’s been in the box with me the last five or six years and knows what we’re trying to do and knows the terminology well," explained Wyatt Rogers. "So I expect a little more out of him than I would just another sophomore."

A father-son dynamic in football can be tricky, especially when it’s what makes your offense go, but both dad and son say it’s one they don’t take lightly.

"When we get out here, he’s not my son and I’m not his dad, as crazy as that sounds," said Wyatt. "He doesn’t call me dad on the field or dad in the film room, it’s Coach."

"He’s fair with me most of the time, but I take that," added Will. "If he’s telling me to throw the ball on time, I take that as coaching and I listen to him and try to do better."

And the duo will have plenty to work with on offense.

The Bulldogs return an impressive receiving corps that includes an Arkansas State commit in tight end Reed Tyler.

"These guys are the best in the state I think and if I could just give them a chance to go make a play, they’ll make it," said Will.

"We do have some quality wide receivers, quality running backs," said Wyatt. "Excited about our offensive line, excited our offense as a whole. I think it has a lot of potential for this year."

