Two Jackson City Council members remembered as dutiful servants as they take on new roles

Jackson citizens and leaders honored two of it's City Council members as they make their last decisions as representatives for the Capitol City.

After 32 years of service, Councilwoman for Ward 7 Margret Barrett-Simon plans to seek new challenges while continuing to remain involved in city affairs, while the current President of the City Council and Representative Ward 6, Tyrone Hendrix plans to take on the role as executive director for the Mississippi Association of Educators.

Both were remembered by colleagues and voters in the June 27 City Council meeting as dutiful servants who have a passion for creating a better Jackson and Mississippi for everyone and as politicians that many Jacksonians hope more will model themselves after.

"You have touched so many lives," one Ward 6 resident said to Councilman Hendrix. "You brought hope and unity back to South Jackson."

"You've always been somebody who you never had to worry if you were doing it for you," Councilman for Ward 2 Melvin Priester said to Councilwoman Barrett-Simon. "You were always doing it for the people of Jackson. We will miss you and we promise we will never let anybody take away the water rights from the Pearl River."

The seat for Ward 6 will be taken over by Democrat Aaron Banks, while voters in Ward 7 have chosen Democrat Virgi Lindsay to be Barrett-Simon's successor.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.