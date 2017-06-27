Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History opening in December

A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
