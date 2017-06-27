Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History opening in December

Project managers gave a sneak peak at Mississippi's two newest museums, almost ready for you to visit.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History are set to open on the Magnolia State's 200th birthday.

One side of the building will showcase state history dating back thousands of years.

Visitors will learn how far Mississippi has come, highlighting and showcasing our diversity.

The other will give you a glimpse of what life was like from 1946 to 1976.

Several exhibits are already in place, but museum directors say they still need your help telling Mississippi's story.

"We're looking for whatever it is at this point," said Director for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Pamela Junior. "Papers are important. People need to be able to read papers. There may be photographs that you have. There may be a quilt. We just need whatever you have that will talk about the movement."

Both museums will open December 9.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.