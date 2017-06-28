AT&T job fair happening today in Ridgeland - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

AT&T job fair happening today in Ridgeland

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

If you're job hunting this summer, AT&T might be the answer!

They are holding a job fair today from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The company is looking for metro-area residents who want a full-time and part-time retail positions.

The store on Pear Orchard Road in Ridgeland will be hosting the job fair.

To learn more, visit their website.

