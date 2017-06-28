VIDEO: Argument erupts over state flag at McComb city council meeting

A McComb city council meeting got so heated over discussions of the state flag that several police officers had to step in.

Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.

Selectman Albert Eubanks stood to speak on the state flag and wanted to show a presentation of what the flag represents.

"If you want your history, I'm gonna show you your history," Eubanks told city leaders.

Mayor Whitney Rawlings tried to stop Eubanks from his presentation, saying it wasn’t on the agenda. It was at that point that the argument began.

At the counsel of the city attorney, he was allowed to begin his presentation, but due to technical difficulties with a computer had to proceed without the presentation and read from his notes instead.

At one point, Rawlings suggested that Eubanks was getting "a little off track" and the argument between the two began to escalate.

"I have the floor," Eubanks yelled at the mayor. "I have the floor and you are embarrassing me."

Rawlings then told Eubanks he would have to leave and several officers, including the police chief, were called in to mediate the situation.

