Jackson State football sets kickoff times for 4 home games

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State University Division of Athletics has set the kickoff times for its 2017 slate of home games. The Tigers will play their home opener against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23. JSU will then host the Southern Jaguars at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.

JSU will play its homecoming football game, against Alabama State on Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. The Tigers will conclude the 2017 regular season on Nov. 18 against Alcorn State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

In addition, the kickoff time for JSU’s season opener at TCU is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Net. JSU will face non-conference rival Tennessee State in the 28th annual Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.