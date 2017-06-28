Man catches albino carp in Vicksburg bayou

Mississippi man, Jonathan Toth, caught what appears to be an albino bighead carp in the Vicksburg Steele Bayou.

Toth was bow fishing on the bayou when he made the catch on June 7th.

He said he normally fishes for alligator gar, and was surprised when he pulled this fish out of the water.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, bighead carp are an invasive species.

