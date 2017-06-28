Former JPD officer sentenced to prison for bribery - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Former JPD officer sentenced to prison for bribery

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOC
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Former Jackson Police Officer, 48-year-old Melvin Williams was sentenced on June 27 to serve 27 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for bribery.

He was also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

In February, 2016, Williams contacted a local businessman and threatened to execute an arrest warrant if the businessman did not pay Williams a sum of money.

During the investigation, the FBI determined that the arrest warrant was not valid.

The businessman agreed to cooperate with the FBI and Officer Williams was paid a total of $6,000 over three separate days.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Patrick Lemon.

