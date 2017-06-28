Bomb threat leads to MSU Maroon Alert

Mississippi State is operating under emergency conditions after a time-specific bomb threat was called in to the University.

The university received a time-specific bomb threat, and that time has passed — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

The time of the threat has passed.

According to MSU Chief Communications Officer, Sid Salter, the university is completing due diligence search and sweeps with emergency personnel, including bomb-sensing canines.

When sweeps are complete, MSU with return to normal operations. A Crisis Action Team is in place and is leading university response.

MSU issued a Maroon Alert just after 4:00 p.m. saying to immediately evacuate the library along with five other buildings.

MAROON ALERT Safety concern near Library. Immediately evacuate Library, Carpenter, Swalm, Hand, Health Center, Etheredege and Drill Field — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

An investigation is ongoing.

