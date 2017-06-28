Bomb threat leads to MSU Maroon Alert

Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 20-year-old Dameon Marmolejo. He is approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for beating his former girlfriend on June 17, 2017, causing serious bodily injury.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 20-year-old Dameon Marmolejo. He is approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for beating his former girlfriend on June 17, 2017, causing serious bodily injury.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>