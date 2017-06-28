Bomb threat leads to MSU Maroon Alert - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Bomb threat leads to MSU Maroon Alert

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Mississippi State Source: Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State is operating under emergency conditions after a time-specific bomb threat was called in to the University. 

The time of the threat has passed.

According to MSU Chief Communications Officer, Sid Salter, the university is completing due diligence search and sweeps with emergency personnel, including bomb-sensing canines. 

When sweeps are complete, MSU with return to normal operations. A Crisis Action Team is in place and is leading university response. 

MSU issued a Maroon Alert just after 4:00 p.m. saying to immediately evacuate the library along with five other buildings. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly