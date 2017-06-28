Mississippi health advocates requesting a call to action before Senate health care vote

Some Mississippians are hoping they can chime in with a call to action before the Senate votes on a Republican health care plan.

Kim Robinson at the Children's Defense Fund is among those asking folks to call D.C. and hoping the GOP plan won't get approval.

"Making sure that our most vulnerable children, elderly, and the disabled, are taken care of is one of the most important things that needs to be stressed in this legislation," said Robinson. "And this legislation is hurtful to all those categories."

Per capita caps on Medicaid and other medical program are part of the current proposal. Robinson says that wouldn't allow for any growth.

"There is a large possibility that we could run out of funding for any one of those groups," added Robinson. "Those people will be wait listed or we would see an increase in people going to the hospitals for services that would normally be able to go to the doctor."

Senator Thad Cochran's office has received roughly 500 calls against the bill with only 10 in support of it since last Thursday.

He sent a statement saying, "This is a work in progress. I will continue to work with my colleagues to reach an agreement that benefits the nation.”

Meanwhile, Senator Roger Wicker continues to be vocal with his support of the proposed legislation.

"I'm hopeful that we can come up with something that, that works well for the American people, works well for American patients and gets us where we need to go," said Wicker Tuesday. "And then we'll actually have the vote after the 4th of July."

Advocates say they'll keep trying to get in their two cents before the vote is brought up.

