Court documents reveal details of the night of Kingston's Frazier's death

The murder of six year old Kingston Frazier sent shock waves throughout this community and we are now learning more about three young men facing capital murder charges in connection with the child's kidnapping and violent death.

READ MORE: Six-year-old shot and killed inside mother's stolen car

Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.

Investigator Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified Dwan Wakefield's statement indicated D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride were with him the night of the kidnapping when they went to Kroger was to sell marijuana.

Wakefield claims McBride stole the Camry parked in front of Kroger, adding McBride contacted Wakefield saying there was a child inside and he was 'going to off the child'.

Kill Kingston Frazier.

Wakefield's defense attorney said his client told McBride not to kill the 6-year-old.

"When that phone call was made, my client encouraged him to drop the child off somewhere safely. Not shoot the child," said Tom Fortner, Wakefield's defense attorney.

According to testimony, Wakefield and Washington picked McBride up after a cell phone ping of his location in Gluckstadt.

Court documents show Byron McBride gave several contradictory statements. First saying he wasn't there and he wasn't involved, but later admitting he was with Washington and Wakefield.

READ MORE: Suspects in Kingston Frazier capital murder case bound over to grand jury

McBride claims his friends told him to steal the car with the child inside.

McBride pointed the finger at D'Allen Washington as the killer.

Later, McBride later apparently confessed.

Madison county prosecuting attorney said different versions are not unusual.

"That of course is self serving," said Pamela Hancock, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney. "You have different defendants and therefore they are going to present versions of the case that serve them the best."

As for D'Allen Washington, he refused to give a statement.

Timeline of events

Thursday, May 18 - 1:15 a.m. - 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is last seen in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson. A short time later two subjects pull up to his mother's Toyota Camry in a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Honda Civic gets out of the car and jumps inside the Camry, with the child inside, and both cars speed away from the parking lot.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:30 a.m. - A Hinds County Deputy saw a woman coming out of Kroger and she said that her car was missing.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:31 a.m. - MBI issues an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:06 a.m. - MBI releases information on second vehicle (Honda Civic) and a description of the passenger who got out of the car and stole the Camry with the child inside.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:43 a.m. - MBI cancels the Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:57 a.m. - WLBT arrives to the scene in Gluckstadt where officials said the child and stolen vehicle were recovered on Gluckstadt Road.

Thursday, May 18 - 10:46 a.m. - JPD Commander Tyree Jones and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier had been found dead in the back seat of the car after being shot.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:25 a.m. - 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, is taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:38 a.m. - Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington, is a suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of the child.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:24 p.m. - Washington is located and transported for questioning in the kidnapping and death of Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:00 p.m. - A third suspect, 19-year-old Byron McBride, was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 18 - 5:15 p.m. - Investigating agencies hold press conference at Madison County Sheriff's Office where they announce that all three suspects have been charged with capital murder.

Friday, May 19 - 6 a.m. - Investigating agencies announce that all three suspects will appear in court on Monday the 22nd.

Monday, May 22 - 10 a.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Justice Court and were denied bond. 19-year-old Byron McBride is eligible for the death penalty. 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield face life in prison because they are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Monday, Mar 22 - 6:30 p.m. - A balloon release was held at Parham Bridges Park

Monday, June 26, 12:00 p.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Court for preliminary hearing. All three are bound over to the grand jury and bond is denied.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.