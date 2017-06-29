Southern Miss star Dylan Burdeaux is NCAA hit king

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
You can add another milestone to a historic Southern Miss season. Dylan Burdeaux officially became the NCAA hit king late Tuesday night. The first baseman led the nation with 102 hits, 6 more than MSU's Brent Rooker and Kentucky's Tristan Pompey.
Burdeaux was the only hitter in Division 1 to surpass the century mark in base knocks. He finished the season with a .337 batting average, 12 HR, and 69 RBI. The Louisiana native became the first Golden Eagle to be named the Conference USA Player of the Year.
Dylan was drafted in the 20th round in the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He recorded his first two hits Monday for the short season affiliate in Connecticut.
