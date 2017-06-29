Coming up on WLBT: Expect tighter airport security for July 4th holiday

Airports are stepping up security around the world so there could be changes as your family travels this Independence Holiday. We'll have details at 5.

We're learning more about the suspects charged in the Kingston Frazier murder. More on what we've uncovered.

State flag controversy continues. We'll have more on the heated argument between two officials in McComb.

Ready or not, the rain returns. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy