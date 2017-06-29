Madison Co. Peeping Tom sentenced for stalking child in WalMart bathroom, touching himself

Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.More >>
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>