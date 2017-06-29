Madison Co. Peeping Tom sentenced for stalking child in WalMart bathroom, touching himself

A Madison County man, arrested in 2016 for stalking a 9-year-old girl and following her into a Walmart bathroom, pleaded guilty on Thursday to voyeurism of a child under the age of 16.

Chad Harpole Dodds was sentenced to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and will be served day-for-day without the possibility of probation, parole or early release.

Upon release from custody, Dodds will be required to register as sex offender.

On August 17, 2016, the Canton Police Department was contacted by Walmart employees who reported that Dodds had followed a 9 year old child into the ladies restroom, where an employee saw him peeping into the stall. When police arrived they spoke with the child’s mother who told police that she noticed she and her family were being followed in Walmart and became concerned and reported it to an employee.

That employee then notified loss prevention and surveillance video was examined that showed Dodds following the family as they were shopping.

The video revealed that Dodds also touched himself inappropriately as he watched the child and her family.

A forensic interview was done with the child where she told investigators that she had left her family to go to the restroom and while she was in the restroom Dodds entered and began peeping through the stall door. Once she exited the restroom, Dodds approached her at the water fountain and attempted to lure her into the men’s restroom by telling her he wanted "to show her something”.

Video surveillance showed Dodds going into the ladies restroom and a short time later exiting the restroom as another female entered.

The video also captured Dodds speaking with the victim at the water fountain and it appeared that Dodds was touching himself inappropriately as he spoke to the child. Police interviewed the witness who walked into the ladies restroom and she told police that she did see Dodds looking into the stall where the child was.

The witness told police that Dodds immediately exited the restroom when she entered. She told police that she did not immediately report what she had observed because she believed that the man was the child’s father.

Canton police began investigating and soon found Dodds at a nearby RV Park. He was arrested and taken to the police department where he admitted to being at Wal-Mart and to accidently entering the wrong restroom.

Dodds denied that he had followed the child and her family and denied that he had inappropriately touched himself.

Dodds has previous convictions for uttering forgery, burglary and robbery. Dodds was on probation from his 2008 robbery conviction at the time of this offense.

