M-Braves Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuna selected to MLB Futures Game

The Mississippi Braves will be represented in the MLB Futures Game for the 2nd straight season. 19 year old phenoms Mike Soroka and OF Ronald Acuna were selected Thursday to the World squad.

Soroka is having a stellar 2017 with the M-Braves. He's 9-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 71 strikeouts. The Canadian had a 30 1/3 inning scoreless streak.

Unbelievably proud and humbled to have been chosen to represent the @Braves and @baseballcanada in this years Futures Game! #TeamWorld ???? — Mike Soroka (@Mike_Soroka28) June 29, 2017

Acuna is finding the same success at the plate. The Venezuela native is hitting .316 in 45 games with Mississippi. Ronald also has 5 HR and 23 RBI.

Both were named Southern League All-Stars. Now both will be on the national stage at Marlins Park. The MLB Futures Game is Sunday, July 9th. USA faces the World at 3:00pm CT. The game will be televised on MLB Network and online at MLB.com.

