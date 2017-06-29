Southern Miss announces remaining football home game times - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss announces remaining football home game times

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles will play their Sept. 30 game with North Texas and Oct. 28 contest versus UAB starting at 6 p.m., while its Nov. 18 home regular-season finale against Charlotte will start at 2 p.m.

These game times join the already announced home contests at The Rock that includes a Sept. 2 affair against Kentucky, which is a 3 p.m., kick and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. The following week, Sept. 9, the Golden Eagles will play host to Southern at 6 p.m., on Stadium, while the Oct. 14 versus UTEP will be a 6 p.m., start and be seen on Stadium.

Two road contest times are also set as the Sept. 16 tilt at ULM will begin at 6 p.m., while the Nov. 11 contest at Rice will start at 2:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the 2017 Southern Miss football schedule:

Date                      Opponent                           Site                                           Time
Sept. 2                  Kentucky (CBS SN)          Hattiesburg, Miss.                    3 pm
Sept. 9                  Southern (Stadium)           Hattiesburg, Miss.                   6 pm
Sept. 16                ULM                                      Monroe, La.                              6 pm
Sept. 23                Open
Sept. 30                North Texas*                       Hattiesburg, Miss.                  6 pm
Oct. 7                    UTSA*                                San Antonio, Texas                     TBA
Oct. 14                  UTEP* (HC/Stadium)          Hattiesburg, Miss.                  6 pm
Oct. 21                  LA Tech* (Stadium)             Ruston, La.                               6 pm
Oct. 28                  UAB*                                   Hattiesburg, Miss.                  6 pm
Nov. 4                   Tennessee                           Knoxville, Tenn.                          TBA
Nov. 11                 Rice*                                    Houston, Texas                        2:30 pm
Nov. 18                 Charlotte*                            Hattiesburg, Miss.                  2 pm
Nov. 25                 Marshall* (Stadium)            Huntington, W.Va.                    1:30 pm

* Conference USA game; All times central; Games dates and times are subject to change

Powered by Frankly