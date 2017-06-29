Family files lawsuit, says "political machine" pushed man to kill himself

The family of an attorney who committed suicide amid a scandal involving photographing U.S. Senator Thad Cochran's wife in a nursing home, has filed a federal lawsuit against what's described as a huge "political machine".

The wife of attorney Mark Mayfield released this statement on Thursday:

"On June 27, 2014, our family lost a great Christian man, a great father, a great citizen of Mississippi and of this Country. When Mark was arrested on May 22, 2014, we knew he was unconstitutionally mistreated and wrongfully arrested. As Mark is no longer alive to defend himself, we've spent the past years investigating many parties and actors involved in this matter and intend to hold those accountable for their actions. Mark was silenced, and this is his voice today. The Rev. Billy Graham, Sr. states that in our society "we have abused power and called it politics...we have ridiculed the time-honored values of our forefathers and called it enlightenment." God's justice and righteousness will be served in this life or the next. And Mark's voice will be heard."

The lawsuit suggests Senator Cochran lined up the political machine which includes Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop, some Madison police officers and attorney Richard Wilbourn. Mayfield's wife and two sons allege that Mayfield's constitutional rights were violated and the defendants caused his death in June 2014.

RELATED: Police: Note and gun found with Mayfield's body

Mayfield family issues statement on Mark Mayfield's death

Three more arrests in connection to Cochran's wife photograph

They also claim Mayfield was kidnapped.

This all stems from Cochran's wife, Rose Cochran, being photographed in her nursing home bed by supporters of Tea Party candidate Chris McDaniel back in 2014. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.