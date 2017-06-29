Woman, son carjacked at Byram daycare

By Cam Bonelli

Two men carjacked a woman and her son at a Byram daycare Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., four African-American males entered the parking lot of Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center on 3275 Davis Road in a small two-door red car. Two suspects got out of the car and approached the victim as the other two drove away.

According to the Byram Police Department, one suspect had a gun and demanded the victim’s car. The suspects took the woman's car and drove north on Siwell Road. Police traced the vehicle to McDowell Road in Jackson. Byram and Jackson Police Departments recovered the vehicle. Police arrested 20-year-old Clinton native Albert Lee Holly on unrelated charges.

On June 28 Attorney Warren L. Martin, Jr., representing Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center, released a statement concerning the carjacking.

"We want to reassure the public that our facility and the surrounding areas are reasonably safe," Warren wrote. "The assistant director and her son were not injured as a result of this incident. We are asking members of the public with any information about this incident to report it to the Byram Police Department.”

Byram Police Chief R. Luke Thomas said the investigation is active and no further information regarding the case will be released.

Holly is currently in the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspects in this crime or additional information should contact Byram detectives at (601) 372-7747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

