Metro deals and events for Fourth of July weekend

By Cam Bonelli

Central Mississippians can celebrate this 4th of July in more than one way.

Many cities and organizations will host events the weekend before and on the Forth of July to celebrate America's Independence. Participants can enjoy most of the events listed below free of charge and in a family-friendly atmosphere. For those who do not want to fool with fireworks this year, six firework shows will occur in the surrounding area.

Canton

Canton Tourism in conjunction with The City of Canton, The City of Ridgeland, the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association and The Good Samaritan Center, will host the 32nd Annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival from June 29 - July 2. According to its website, the festival will feature more than 25 balloons, a kid-friendly atmosphere with activities, concessions, live music, and firework displays. Thursday's and Friday's events begin at 6 p.m. Saturday's and Sunday's events begin at 7 a.m.

Clinton

The City of Clinton will host its annual 4th of July Family Fireworks Extravaganza on June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event costs $10 per vehicle.

Flowood

Dogwood Festival Market will begin hosting the Green Market & Craft Fair in Flowood on July 1 through August 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot behind Chick-fil-a and have a variety of fresh local fruits, vegetables and craft vendors.

Jackson

To celebrate the passing of legislation allowing breweries to make direct sales on site, Lucky Town Brewing Company will host its Tap Room Grand Opening on July 1 at its location on 1710 Mill St. in Jackson . The event will provide free admission, food and drink vendors and live music.

. The event will provide free admission, food and drink vendors and live music. The Place Ministries and City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fireworks Extravaganza at Smith-Wills Stadium on July 1 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and events starting at 7 p.m . The free event will feature live music, dancing, and food vendors.

. The free event will feature live music, dancing, and food vendors. The Jackson Zoo will host July 4th at the Zoo. Kids and adults wearing red, white and blue will receive $4 entrance into the zoo and have access to the splash pad.

The 2017 Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic 5K will occur at The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on July 4 at 7:30 a.m - 10:30 a.m.

River Hills Club of Jackson will host a July 4th Cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult buffet costs $13 and children buffet costs $6.50.

Madison

The City of Madison will host its Annual Fireworks Display on July 4 at Liberty Park from 9 - 10 p.m .

. The Town of Lost Rabbit will host an Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m . The event will include food and drinks, moon bounces for kids, live music and a fireworks show.

. The event will include food and drinks, moon bounces for kids, live music and a fireworks show. The Town of Livingston will host an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 ($100 for VIP tickets) on the day of the event. The event will feature live music, activities for kids, food and beverages, a fireworks show and free parking. No outside food or drink is allowed at the event.

Reservoir

The Barnett Reservoir Foundation will host The Sixth Annual Independence Celebration at the Rez on July 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Old Trace Park . The free event will provide live music, a kids' zone, food and beer vendors, a fireworks display and a military display.

. The free event will provide live music, a kids' zone, food and beer vendors, a fireworks display and a military display. The Barnett Reservoir Foundation will host The Sixth Annual Fenders and Fireworks Classic Car Show on July 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakeshore Park. The free event will provide live music, a kids' zone, food and beer vendors and a military display. The event website said participants can bring blankets but should leave coolers at home.

Food deals

Some restaurants will offer specials and discounts for the holiday:

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.