State Auditor report shows CPPC has serious deficiencies

Mississippi's Office of Capital Post-Convictions Counsel is under scrutiny after the state's auditor report shows this last line of defense for death row prisoners has not been following contract practices.
In the most recent report issued by State Auditors, the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Council didn't do well.
Auditors reported CPCC does not ensure the lawyers it hires are qualified to do their jobs.
They also reported that the office's executive director does not conduct formal performance reviews to ensure her staff is being held accountable. Instead, she lets them evaluate themselves.
The report also shows the office has not been operating within state guidelines for how it spends tax payer money saying there were hotel expenses logged without receipts, questionable use of rental vehicles and gas and meals that were not documented correctly.
When asked to comment, CPCC's Executive Director, Louwlynn Williams said she needed more time to look at the report that she claims is not entirely true.
Right now, Mississippi has 47 people sitting on death row.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>