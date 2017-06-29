State Auditor report shows CPPC has serious deficiencies

Mississippi's Office of Capital Post-Convictions Counsel is under scrutiny after the state's auditor report shows this last line of defense for death row prisoners has not been following contract practices.

In the most recent report issued by State Auditors, the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Council didn't do well.

Auditors reported CPCC does not ensure the lawyers it hires are qualified to do their jobs.

They also reported that the office's executive director does not conduct formal performance reviews to ensure her staff is being held accountable. Instead, she lets them evaluate themselves.

The report also shows the office has not been operating within state guidelines for how it spends tax payer money saying there were hotel expenses logged without receipts, questionable use of rental vehicles and gas and meals that were not documented correctly.

When asked to comment, CPCC's Executive Director, Louwlynn Williams said she needed more time to look at the report that she claims is not entirely true.

Right now, Mississippi has 47 people sitting on death row.

