Pearl police looking for Nike outlet mall credit card thief - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl police looking for Nike outlet mall credit card thief

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Pearl PD Source: Pearl PD
Source: Pearl PD Source: Pearl PD
Source: Pearl PD Source: Pearl PD
Source: Pearl PD Source: Pearl PD
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl Police Detectives are needing your assistance in helping identify a man from an incident that happened at the Nike outlet store on June 25.

The suspect removed a credit card (with a chip) that had been left in the debit/credit card machine at the counter.

He made several different purchases with the card before leaving in a white or silver colored car.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601.939.7000.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly