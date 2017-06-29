Pearl police looking for Nike outlet mall credit card thief

Pearl Police Detectives are needing your assistance in helping identify a man from an incident that happened at the Nike outlet store on June 25.

The suspect removed a credit card (with a chip) that had been left in the debit/credit card machine at the counter.

He made several different purchases with the card before leaving in a white or silver colored car.

If you can help identify this subject, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601.939.7000.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.