Armed carjackers target daycare center administrator and son

By Cam Bonelli

The search continues for armed carjacking suspects who took the car of a Byram Daycare administrator and her son.

Police need your help identifying the suspect's vehicle and those accused of the crime.

Byram Police say just before 8:30 Tuesday night carjackers targeted two people in the parking lot of the Little Blessings from Heaven Daycare center on Davis Road.

According to investigators, three men in a small red two door car approached the victim's vehicle.

One showed a firearm then two got into the victim's car and drove north on Siwell Road.

Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center operators did not want to comment.

The center's attorney, Warren Martin, said the incident involved the assistant director and her son. They were not injured.

The stolen car was later found on McDowell Road in Jackson.

20-year-old Lee Holly of Clinton was arrested Tuesday in connection with the case when the vehicle was recovered by Jackson Police.

Holly is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Call Byram Police at 601-372-7747 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you can help lead authorities to the men involved in this carjacking.

