Brookhaven native, Rays DH Corey Dickerson nearing 1st MLB All-Star nod

Tim Dickerson always knew his son, Corey, had special talent. But it wasn’t until his rise through the minor leagues that the dream of the big leagues started to feel like a reality.

“We didn’t realize until he got into the minors that he just might do it,” Tim Dickerson told Fox 40 Sports. “Because at every level he went to he was able to stand out.”

Corey Dickerson’s road to ‘The Show’ started as a 3-sport star at Brookhaven Academy. To this day, Dickerson still holds the career and single-season MAIS home run records. His high school coach Stephen Cooksey, and teammate Tyler Parvin reminisce about that jaw-dropping power.

“I even remember where I was when I was standing on the field.” Parvin recalled. “I was on 3rd base and Corey was up to bat. It was a summer league game against West Lincoln and he hit the furthest ball that’s probably ever been hit at this school. It went over our fence. We had a ditch at the time and it landed on the football practice field.”

“He finished up a basketball game on a Wednesday night where they played like four or five nights straight.” Cooksey added. “He comes out, Division I pitcher walks in, second pitch he sees he hits out for a home run. We thought that was pretty incredible.”

The 5th year professional and Tampa Bay Rays DH no longer makes his offseason home in Brookhaven, but his following in town remains strong. Parvin, who has since become Brookhaven Academy's head baseball coach, says Dickerson is a source of inspiration for his current players.

“The kids’ faces just light up when you talk about Corey. They’ll ask us all the time about stories from him from high school. And I mean they just love him.”

Back in Tampa, Dickerson is enjoying a career year with the Rays. Leading the American League in hits and batting average, he’s hoping an All-Star nod is next on the list of accomplishments.

“It would mean everything to him.” Tim Dickerson said.

“Making it to the Major Leagues is just so hard now,” Cooksey added. “So to see him playing every day and having success, it’s wonderful for us to watch. But you know for him to make it to the All-Star Game it would really be a special thing for us.”

Voting results will be announced Sunday July 2nd at 6p.m. CT on ESPN.

