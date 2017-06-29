Mississippi advocates rally against medicaid cuts - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi advocates rally against medicaid cuts

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Senate GOP leaders are in a race to save their plan to replace Obamacare.

Medicaid advocates here in Mississippi who oppose the health care overhaul let their voices be heard.

More than a dozen people who need the program to get by beginning their protest this morning outside senator Thad Cochran's office before marching to Senator Roger Wicker's office, hoping to convince them change will do more harm than good. 

The protesters believe it will have a damaging ripple effect on jobs, citizens' health and the state's already stretched economy.

