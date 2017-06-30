Food left on stove causes Jackson home to catch fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Food left on stove causes Jackson home to catch fire

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

At 2:57 a.m. firefighters were called out to Englewood Blvd concerning a house fire.

They searched the home and reported it all clear at 3:26. A fire investigator determined that the fire was accidentally set after food was left on the stove.

No injuries were reported.

