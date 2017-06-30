Jackson home goes up in flames on Englewood Blvd - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson home goes up in flames on Englewood Blvd

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

At 2:57 a.m. firefighters were called out to Englewood Blvd concerning a house fire.

They searched the home and reported it all clear at 3:26. A fire investigator is headed to the home to determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported right now.

