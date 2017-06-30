Two arrested after traffic stop, chase in Richland

At 2:45 am on Friday morning, Richland officers conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 49 NB around Lowe Circle.

The car they pulled over happened to be a stolen 2015 Mitsubishi from Gulfport. 35-year-old David Crenshaw from Gulfport, was the driver of the car.

The passenger, 33-year-old John Potts from Gulfport, jumped out of the car and ran. He was caught by K-9 Rico and taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite on his ankle.

Both men where then transported to Rankin County jail.

Crenshaw is charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle. His court date will be July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Potts is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing/eluding officer and disorderly conduct. He will be extradited to Gulfport Police Dept. for stealing a car.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.