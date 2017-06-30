Hosemann refuses to turn over state voting records, says Trump administration can "go jump in the Gulf"

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says he has no intention of honoring the request from President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission to release voter registration information.

“Our Office has not received any correspondence from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. A copy of such correspondence to another Secretary of State has been forwarded to us. As all of you may remember, I fought in federal court to protect Mississippi voters’ rights for their privacy and won,” Hosemann said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is in charge of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, released a statement saying a letter will be sent to all 50 states and the District of Columbia requesting publicly available data from state voter rolls and asking officials for suggestions on how to improve the integrity of elections. The letter reportedly asks for detailed voter information including names, birth dates, addresses, political party, military service status and histories of felony convictions.

Hosemann, a Republican, says that in the event he were to receive such correspondence from the Commission, his reply would be, “They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from.”

Hosemann is one of the first Republican secretary of states to deny the request. Many other states have begun reacting to the letter, including Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, who publicly stated that he has no intention of honoring the request.

Gov statement on request from @realDonaldTrump elections commission: pic.twitter.com/xkmCs2IbBP — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) June 29, 2017

Hosemann says, “Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our state’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes.”

