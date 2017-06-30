New laws in place for MS motorists begin July 1st

Heads up drivers.

New road rules go into effect this weekend just when thousands hit the road for the 4th of July holiday vacation.

A new addition has been added to Mississippi's "move over" law now that includes mail carriers.

When drivers, on multiple lane highways, approach any emergency or law enforcement vehicle on the side of the road they are required to move over at least one lane if possible.

Otherwise can you and will be ticketed.

There are two other new laws that go on the books July 1st.

All passengers in your vehicle must be buckled up otherwise the driver will get ticketed.

Here in Mississippi people casually let children and adults ride down roads and highways. Well no more, you can get a ticket for that as well.

So safe driving everyone, remember the new road rules go into effect this weekend and if you don't obey them you can get a ticket or be fined.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.