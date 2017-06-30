Former MSU, Terry Bulldog Boobie Dixon hosts youth football camp

Life after football is something all players have to address at some point. Anthony "Boobie" Dixon still has his sights set on a return to professional football, but he's getting a head start on the transition into the 'real world'.

On Friday, the former Mississippi State and Terry Bulldog hosted his first youth football camp at the Madison HealthPlex. Dixon last played in the NFL in 2015 for the Buffalo Bills and has spent the last year staying in shape.

If his playing days do come to an end, Dixon hopes to build a career training and mentoring younger athletes.

"I just try to come back and give to these kids." Dixon added. "You know some of these kids have never seen some of that stuff so I'm just trying to paint a picture for them and tell them what's out there. I want them to do better than I did, you know what I'm saying, I want them to be the next Anthony Dixon or whoever big time guys that's ballin' out, I want them to be that."

"It's a roller coaster ride." Dixon said of life after football. "Some days it's easier than others because you know that's your love. You lose something that you love that's you've been doing for the last 20 years almost. So you know it's an adjustment phase."

For more, click the video above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.