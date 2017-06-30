Firefighter injured in Richland house fire

Richland fire investigators are trying to find out what caused a house fire on Bell Street Friday afternoon.

Exclusive Skycopter images show firefighters dousing the metal roof top with water; hoping to get water into the house through a hole in the roof.

Two engines and eight firemen were dispatched to the scene. No one was in the home at the time.

"We had one fireman possibly injured at this time and we're taking him to the hospital to get checked out at this time," said Richland Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Sandford.

Chief Sandford says the fireman suffered minor injuries when a coupling hit him in the head as they unloaded the engine.

Sandford said that firefighter was treated and is now back on the job.

