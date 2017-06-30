Fire guts Richland home; firefighter injured

Richland fire investigators are trying to find out what caused a house fire on Bell Street late Friday afternoon around 4:19pm.

Exclusive Skycopter video showed firefighters dousing the metal roof top with water; hoping to get water into the house through a hole in the roof.

Two engines and eight firemen were dispatched to the scene; no one was in the home at the time.

The home was heavily damaged and firefighters also had to use foam to get it under control.

Deputy Chief Todd Sandford said, "We had one fireman possibly injured at this time and we're taking him to the hospital to get checked out at this time."

Chief Sandford said the fireman suffered minor injuries when a coupling hit him in the head as they unloaded the engine.

Sandford told 3 On Your Side, the firefighter was treated and back on the job Friday night.

