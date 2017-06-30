Women over the age of 60 get their high school diplomas

Decades after dropping out of high school, Friday we met two extraordinary women, over the age of 60, determined to go back and finish high school.

We were at Friday's graduation ceremony at Hinds Community College in Raymond.

Ruby Hardy said, "It's been a long journey for me and it's finally here."



Great-grandmother, and soon to be 70-year-old, Ruby Hardy was one of 45 people to receive her High School Equivalency certificate. After dropping out in the 11th grade, she decided it was time to achieve the greatest gift of all, an education.



Hardy said, "Well, it was one of the milestones I didn't obtain. It just kept bugging me. So, as a grandmother and great-grandmother I have to set the example for my children. So, that's why I did it and a little bit for me as well."



Dickie Scruggs is an advocate for adult education. He's the founder of the non-profit, 2ndChanceMS and served as the keynote speaker.



Dickie Scruggs said, "I think it's remarkable. I made special note of Ms. Ruby Hardy who is almost my age. She is 69 and just got her high school diploma. That speaks volumes for dedication."



Hardy wasn't the only non-traditional student with a cap and gown. 62 year old Rosemary Washington dropped out as a senior in high school. On this day she embraced the new opportunities now before her.



Rosemary Washington said, "I wanted to get my diploma. It was just something I wanted to do. I just kept putting it off and putting it off. I said I'm too old to go back now. But, I decided to go on back and do it and now I'm enrolled in college."



Hardy plans to continue her education as well going into the health field and for those who think they can't go back to school, Hardy gave this advice.



Hardy said, "Get up and just do it."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.