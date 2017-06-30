Let Freedom Ring a special tribute for Mississippi Veterans

They are often forgotten heroes, the men and women we can credit with protecting our freedom.

The congregation of First Baptist Church in Jackson will salute and honor more than 200 veterans this 4th of July weekend.

The church service at First Baptist Jackson is about patriotism. From the music to the tributes, and medal ceremony the service and sacrifice of veterans in this state are remembered and honored. Dr. Matt Brooks the Senior Pastor says it is a duty and calling to remember and to salute them.

Dr. Matt Brooks said, "we're humbly reminded when looking at our flag of the sacrifice it took and for us to represent that is not just a duty it’s an honor."

The service is called Let Freedom Ring. It is emotional and moving as every branch of the military is recognized.

Dr. Brooks explained, "Freedom is not free. Freedom has come at an ultimate price, an ultimate sacrifice."

More than 200 veterans and widows of service members are a part of the service. It has been held for decades on the 4th of July weekend.

Dr. Brooks added, "to have a specific time and a service where we're giving a medal to say thank you for the sacrifice that you've given for us to experience freedom is not only a joy, it’s something we look forward to every single year at Let Freedom Ring."

For many veterans whose service to this country has never been acknowledged Let Freedom Ring is a huge thank you, a moment to educate, and remind all of us that we live in the greatest country in the world.

Let Freedom Ring will be held Sunday morning, July 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church in downtown Jackson beginning at 10:30. You can find more information at http://www.firstbaptistjackson.org/

