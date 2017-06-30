Teenager turns himself in to police after a man is found dead in Vicksburg

A deadly day in the city of Vicksburg. A teenager is behind bars in connection with the city's third homicide of the year. Our Patrice Clark spoke with family and friends of the victim who claim they found their loved one dead.

“It was heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” said Vicksburg Resident Latoya Miller.

Latoya Miller still can't believe her loved one Anderson White III is dead. Miller says she is the mother of the victim's girlfriend. Vicksburg Police say White's body was found in this wooded area near the 2000 block of Military Avenue.

“Me, my daughter and a couple of friends found him laid out in the bushes,” said Miller.

Kerio Miller says she is the sister of victim's girlfriend and claims she also with group that made the shocking discovery.

“I just broke down in the middle of the street, and neighbors from around this area just came and grabbed me and said it's going to be okay, but it is not going to be okay,” said Miller.

Chief Walter Armstrong says Vicksburg police got the call early Friday of an accident in the area. When they arrived, they found a car riddled with bullets and had blood on it. They quickly connected the car to Anderson and began searching.

“Anderson was shot either in vehicle or after he got out of his vehicle but perhaps in his vehicle and some point he exited his vehicle and ran in this grassy area.

Police say 17-year-old Robert Harris Jr turned himself hours later in connection with the shooting death.

“I am not sure of the connection between the individuals at the time. You know the thing is in our line of work we see this more than we like, and so many times it's the young people, particularly young male. This is another example of a tragic loss of a young male person here in our community,” said Armstrong.

