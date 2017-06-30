Ronald Acuna hits moonshot HR but M-Braves fall on Dansby Swanson bobblehead night

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Ronald Acuna showed why he was selected to the MLB Futures Game. One of the top Atlanta prospects hit one of the longest home runs at Trustmark Park this season. But the M-Braves fell 5-3 Friday on Dansby Swanson bobblehead night.
Watch the HR above.
