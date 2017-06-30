Ronald Acuna hits moonshot HR but M-Braves fall on Dansby Swanso - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ronald Acuna hits moonshot HR but M-Braves fall on Dansby Swanson bobblehead night

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ronald Acuna showed why he was selected to the MLB Futures Game. One of the top Atlanta prospects hit one of the longest home runs at Trustmark Park this season. But the M-Braves fell 5-3 Friday on Dansby Swanson bobblehead night.

Watch the HR above.

