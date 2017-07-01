Choctaw woman killed, partner arrested and charged

The Choctaw Police Department of Jones County is investigating the death of a woman in the Bogue Homa Community.

On July 1, police were called at 1:30 a.m. and found 28-year-old Cassidy Shoemake fatally assaulted.

Misty Brescia Dreifuss, Director of Public Information for the MS Band of Choctaw Indians, said officials were called out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dreifuss said authorities arrested her partner, 33-year-old Choctaw male Stuart Nickey. He is being held without bond and charged with 2nd degree murder; two counts of child abuse; possession of marijuana, intoxication, and resisting arrest.

We will update this developing story as more information become available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.